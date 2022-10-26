Matauranga Medical practice manager Renee Wills, doctor Karl Geiringer and senior nurse Maire Christeller. Photo / Rosalie Willis

With wait times becoming unbearable at many medical practices around Kāpiti, a new medical practice with an innovative model has established itself and is now welcoming new patients.

Mātauranga Medical is based at 5 Tongariro St, a location that started as a cinema hall before becoming a Catholic church to help serve Kāpiti's spiritual needs in 1948.

Today the building houses Mātauranga Medical, a tier 1 health service which is the brainchild of Dr Karl Geiringer and owned by the charitable company Public Health Action Limited.

Opening late last year, the centre has slowly been renovated and practices put in place for the new model of care it offers, to run smoothly for its patients.

Designed to offer care to Kāpiti locals via a new model of delivering primary healthcare, the practice has removed the 'pricing at the door model' in favour of a new Mātauranga Medical model of care.

The difference is when you request an appointment at Mātauranga Medical, the first person to call you back will be a doctor or a nurse practitioner.

This initial conversation serves as a whakaaro (thinking) process, where one of their senior clinicians will help you plan the next steps in your care, based on an assessment of your clinical needs.

From this, you may be offered either a standard GP consultation or a nurse-led "Awhi" (embrace/cherish) consultation, shaped by your specific issues.

If they are urgent and/or complex, you'll be offered a standard GP consultation, while Awhi consultations are nurse-led with a GP or nurse practitioner in support.

This process means your health professional works with you, and is interested in who you are and what is important to you, understanding that 'health' relates to the whole person and every need is unique.

"We want people to know we're here and that we're a practice focused on delivering care to the entire community," Dr Karl Geiringer said.

"We've made an effort to engage with mana whenua and that's something ongoing, which began in the early stages when we were putting this proposal together.

"We're pro-public health, providing a safe place that caters for everyone."

There is no charge for the whakaaro process or for a standard GP consultation although you may be charged for other services provided at these times if any.

The benefit of the model is that your concerns are heard straight away and a treatment plan is devised on your behalf without the need to book weeks ahead.

The board of Public Health Action Ltd comprises Dr Geiringer and other directors who have made significant contributions to the public health ecosystem over the years.

Dr Geiringer completed his undergraduate medical training at age 47 after working as a filmmaker, science journalist and biotechnologist both here and overseas.

From 2001-2004, Dr Geiringer was a publicly elected director on the Capital Coast District Health Board.

He said as a result, "I've seen aspects of the provision of health services from different angles so, for me, clinical medicine was a natural progression".

The other directors are Dr Carol Shand, a long-time Wellington GP recognised for her contributions to women's health and victims of sexual assault; Kāpiti resident Dr Ian Powell, for 35 years the executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (doctors union); retired medico-legal barrister Michael Okkerse and Donald Blakeney.

When patients sign up with Mātauranga Medical Dr Geiringer said, "probably the most obvious difference is that a doctor will be the first person you speak to".

"While I acknowledge that happens elsewhere sometimes, we do this routinely to make sure people get earlier, timely care, the proper care, and that the senior clinicians are involved in the right part of the process and through management of their condition as appropriate.

"It also means there's no financial barrier to people seeking help, in particular for urgent or complex needs."

The GP is available to consult with the nurse throughout the day and to work 'shoulder to shoulder' together at times to support patient care where required.

The practice currently has one GP and two nurses and is welcoming new patients.

"We hope staff numbers will be able to increase as the practice grows."

Further information on the practice and enrolment options can be found at www.mataurangamedical.nz.