Matariki occurs when the star cluster is made visible mid-winter and heralds the beginning of Te Mātahi o te Tau, the Māori New Year.

Are you heading away for the long weekend and want to know what the traffic and weather will be like? Here’s what you need to know.

Waka Kothi has identified several chokepoints where traffic will likely build up at peak times this weekend.

On SH1 northbound between Puhoi and Wellsford at midday on Friday and between noon and 5pm southbound on Sunday, traffic is expected to be at its heaviest. Many motorists will, however, be able to test the new Puhoi to Warkworth motorway for the first time after its opening last month.

From Manukau to Bombay on SH1 there are several periods where traffic will be heavy and slow-moving, the transport agency said.

Heading south, traffic will peak between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday and between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Friday.

Northbound traffic over the weekend will peak between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday as Aucklanders return home.

MATARIKI LONG WEEKEND – PLAN AHEAD

Heading away for the long weekend? Expect DELAYS on #SH1 Manukau southbound from 2:30pm and northbound from 2:00pm.

Weather-wise, an unsettled west-to-southwest flow may foil the opportunity for those in the west and the south to see the stars of Matariki on Friday night. MetService is forecasting this weather system to bring clouds and showers.

Those in the eastern regions of the country will, however, be rejoicing as the weather system is forecast to miss them and provide ample opportunity to see the Matariki cluster.

MetService meteorologist Amy Loots said the best time to view the stars is before dawn on Friday and she expects the clearest skies will be in the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, and Hawke’s Bay.

Forecasting agency Niwa has also given daily updates on the viewing conditions and is predicting some of the best views will be seen from inland and the northern South Island.

Te Kāhui o Matariki

The Stars of Matariki ✨



Hoping to spot Matariki on Tuesday morning? The best views will be about the inland & northern South Island.



Some clear pockets in the northern & eastern North Island too.



Hoping to spot Matariki on Tuesday morning? The best views will be about the inland & northern South Island.

Some clear pockets in the northern & eastern North Island too.

In Auckland, MetService is forecasting the skies to be partly cloudy with one or two showers, but chances are still good to see some starry skies.

“Further south for Wairarapa, Wellington, Nelson and Marlborough there may be some patchy high cloud, but chances are still good for some views,” Loots said.

Several strong wind watches for severe gales are also currently in force in Hawke’s Bay and Tasman, west of Motueka.

The strong west-to-southwest winds are expected to persist into Friday, while these watches may be upgraded to warnings, Loots said.

The eastern areas of the country are forecast to remain fine. Isolated showers will continue to impact the western regions.

“On Sunday, showers turn to rain in the west and south of the South Island, while another burst of strong westerly winds are expected for central and southern New Zealand,” Loots said.

Loots advised Kiwis to keep up to date with their local forecasts and any severe weather warnings and watches that may be issued.

You can find out more information on Matariki, including where why and how to celebrate here.