Matariki Living Taonga Awards night full of laughter and song

Waylyn Tahuri-Whaipakanga and Mike Paku at the awards. Photo / Supplied

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated would like to acknowledge and congratulate Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga for executing the most inspiring Matariki Living Taonga Awards event of the year.

Around 600 whānau and friends filled the Hawke's Bay Opera House on the Māori New Year, Friday, July 2, to celebrate our community's living treasures.

The inspiring night, designed to acknowledge the hard work, integrity and talent of quiet achievers and role models from Heretaunga, was entertaining and a great display of Kahungunutanga with singing, laughter, beautiful kōrero and haka.

MC (Kiino) Crystal Edwards brought her magic to the stage and kept the smiles on the faces of the nannies in the front rows.

Mike Paku, chairman of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, said he was pleased with the night.

"It's all about whānau and acknowledging their achievements while they're with us."

The Mākirikiri Supreme Award, nominated by Te Taiwhenua Board, Te Haaro o Te Kaahu went to Hinewehi Mohi who sung a heart-rendering song to daughter Hine Raukatauri and dedicating her tohu to her queen, Nanny Joan Mohi.

The event, which is held every three years, is a highlight for our whānau during Matariki where we can celebrate those stars among us who quietly work hard to support our community. This event also gave recipients the opportunity to acknowledge those around them, who hold them up and enable them to serve their community.

Topline Business owner and 2021 award recipient Taurus Taurima gave an inspiring speech about his journey in starting his business from scratch and never forgetting those who have helped him along the way.

"Starting up Topline has been a journey that I have used to help our people become better and move away from a system that I believe fails our people," said Taurus.

Awards went to deserving hardworking recipients who each gave a tender speech of gratitude. The following awards were presented:

Rangatahi Leadership – Reverand Zhane Rawiri Tahau Whelan; Rangatahi Academic Success – Bonice Ropiha; Employee of the year – George Edwards; Employer of the year – Taurus Taurima; Selfless Service – Kararaina Kire; Te Taiao Environment – Marei Apatu; Te Toi Whakairo, Creativity – George Tamihana Nuku; Rangatira - Te Reo – Haami Hilton; Kaumātua Health and Wellbeing – Ihaia Hutana; and Te tōka Tu Moana Whānau, Courage & Strength – Jones Whānau.

We acknowledge Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga for supplying beautiful pictures shared with you on the centre page of this edition of Tihei Kahungunu.