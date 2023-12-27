Thermal imaging from Christmas night drone flights identified around 200 hotspots for firefighters to focus on.

Fire and Emergency crews are expected to stay on Matakana Island until the end of the week, reinforcing containment lines, removing hotspots and extinguishing any flare-ups of the fire on the island.

The fire began on Saturday night and burned through about 37ha of scrub and pine slash on the island.

Firefighters spent Christmas Day on-site battling the blaze.

Yesterday, FENZ incident controller Jeff Maunder said drones had identified 200 hotspots on the island, with firefighting expected to continue on the ground for several days.

An aerial view of the fire on Matakana Island. Photo / Fire and Emergency / RNZ

Today, Maunder said firefighters would work on reinforcing containment lines, removing hotspots, and extinguishing any flare-ups until the end of the week.

“Specialist drone crew will continue work overnight, using thermal imaging to identify hotspots around the perimeter of the fireground so that firefighters can target them during the day,” Maunder said.

Rangiwaea Island and Matakana Island resident Mikaere Sydney said members of the local community would be “forever grateful” for the support they had received over the past few days.

“We’d just like to thank everyone who have gifted money, transport, food and supplies,” Sydney said.

“We’re just grateful for all the around-the-clock support, the messages that have been flooding in. We can feel the aroha.”

Sydney said residents were also especially grateful for the efforts of the Fire Service.

“They just came pouring in. The volunteers are still here. We have farmers, we have teachers, we have orchard managers.”

Maunder previously said people in Tauranga and along the coast could still expect to see and smell smoke from the fire over the next day or so.

He thanked Matakana residents who had dropped off baking and other supplies for the firefighters, and also the local ferry operator who had made extra trips to make sure that crews, vehicles and equipment could cross to and from the island.

“We really appreciate the support from the community. Everyone working on this fire has given up Christmas Day with their families. We’ve made sure they’ve had some Christmas treats today — they’re working hard — and it’s also good to know that the locals are right behind us.”

Maunder said arrangements were being made for additional crews and equipment to continue the operation for the next several days to ensure that the fire won’t reignite, before the fireground is handed back to the landowner.

The fireground remains off-limits to the public.











