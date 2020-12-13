Matakana Island fire still burning but 'under control'

Three helicopters were used to battle a large fire on Matakana Island off Tauranga.

The fire was first noticed around 3pm yesterday and a third helicopter was called to fight the fire at 6pm.

This morning, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said most appliances had left the scene "just after dark" with the situation under control.

The area was monitored by fire crews overnight, and continues to be monitored this morning, to ensure the fire did not flare up again, he said.

The cause of the fire was still unknown.

The spokesman said the fire continues to burn but "not as bad as yesterday" and a command unit will head to the island today to "get a good picture" of the situation.

Yesterday, in a Facebook post Fire and Emergency NZ said it had received multiple calls from around the Tauranga area about the large fire.

"The fire is on the ocean side just up from Panepane Point. Fire size currently is approximately one to two hectares and burning inland."

Initially two helicopters were sent to help extinguish the fire but a third was sent three hours later.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police had received reports of the fire but had not been dispatched.

Smoke rising from Matakana Island. Photo / Samantha Motion

"We received a report about 3.53pm of smoke that appeared to be coming from Matakana Island."

🔥 🔥 Update 1800: Third Helicopter now assisting with fire suppression 🔥🔥 🔥Fire and Emergency NZ have been receiving... Posted by Fire and Emergency NZ Communication Centres on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Kewpie Cruises owner Amy Neale was leaving the harbour on a private charter a little after 3pm when she saw smoke and called 111.

"We thought we better call it in because there is quite a large pine plantation on the island."

Neale said when she first saw the smoke there were just "a few puffs" but as the fire grew, the smoke thickened and later you couldn't see up the coastline towards Waihi and Bowentown.

Al Gibson was at Mt Maunganui beach when he and people around him started seeing all the smoke coming from the north western side of Mauao.

The fire is believed to be about 1 to 2 ha. Photo / Supplied

"Everyone was under the impression the mount was on fire," he told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"But it must be a pretty decent sized fire on Matakana Island for the amount of smoke we can see. A lot of smoke has also drifted out east and it's stretching a long way."

The fire can be seen from Mount Maunganui beach.

A person on the island said they believed the fire was at the Panepane Point end of the island, which is closest to Mauao.

Blair Shco captured a video of the fire while driving on his jetski.

"We just noticed some funny looking clouds so we hissed over to the smoke and had a geez at what was going on. We could smell smoke.

"We just witnessed the bravery put out by the helicopter pilot and his bucket."

Matakana Island stretches from Bowentown to Mount Maunganui and is largely covered with pine trees. It had a population of 183 at the 2018 New Zealand census.