Firefighters tackle the blaze on Matakana Island on Christmas Eve. Photo / RNZ, Fenz

By RNZ

Firefighting efforts on Matakana Island will continue until at least Wednesday, Fire and Emergency says.

The blaze, which broke out on Saturday night, has burned through more than 37ha of scrub and pine slash.

It was contained on Sunday night, but 30 firefighters and three helicopters continued to work through to keep it under control with fire breaks.

Incident controller Jeff Maunder says in some areas the fire is burning underground in the roots of large trees.

“The fire is contained within a secure perimeter, but there are pockets of vegetation and tree stumps that are still smouldering and could reignite if not fully extinguished.”

Rural firefighters Ryan Pryde and Juliska Coetzee, from the Eastern Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade, at work on Matakana Island. Photo / RNZ, Fenz

Maunder said drones would be deployed overnight using thermal imaging to identify hotspots so that those areas could be targeted on Tuesday.

Resident Hauata Palmer said the fire did not appear to pose a danger to residents.

The fire was closer to the side of the island facing the Pacific Ocean, whereas most residents lived on the other side, Palmer said.

The community was not affected by the smoke because the wind had been blowing it away from the settlements, she said.

Residents in nearby Tauranga say they have been able to see the fire from the town, and some even felt the smoke drifting over.

“There has been smoke and stuff come over and I’ve had other people complaining about respiratory ailments that, you know, they couldn’t hang the washing on the line or had to shut all the windows and turn the air con on,” resident Leanne Swinburne said.

Fire crews had been swift in tackling the blaze, Swinburne said.

An aerial view of the fire on Matakana Island. Photo / RNZ, Fenz

Boats had been regularly stopping off at the island to drop off firefighters, she said.

“I think that everyone’s done as much as they could with the resources they have. I mean there’s only one fire truck, I believe, on the island itself ... they did everything as fast as they could, I don’t think there’s anything that could’ve been done any better or faster.”

– RNZ