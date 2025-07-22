“It’s quite sad and emotional for all of us. It’s been some difficult conversations.
“I’m coming up to retirement, and we’re looking at being able to get a transition to new people in the business and also, you know, with the current economic climate and combination of things.
“It was difficult to put that together to have something to carry on with,” Rice said.
A Facebook post announcing the business’s closure said, “It is with deep gratitude and a touch of sadness that we announce the upcoming closure of Morris & James, after 47 vibrant years of creativity, craftsmanship, and community.”