“It’s quite sad and emotional for all of us. It’s been some difficult conversations.

“I’m coming up to retirement, and we’re looking at being able to get a transition to new people in the business and also, you know, with the current economic climate and combination of things.

“It was difficult to put that together to have something to carry on with,” Rice said.

A Facebook post announcing the business’s closure said, “It is with deep gratitude and a touch of sadness that we announce the upcoming closure of Morris & James, after 47 vibrant years of creativity, craftsmanship, and community.”

A celebrated Matakana pottery business has shut up shop after 47 years. Photo / Morris and James Matakana

Founded by ceramicist Anthony Morris and architect Sue James, Morris & James was a significant part of the Matakana landscape.

The business won’t be closing its doors just yet, Rice said.

“We’ve got work in progress and clay that we want to finish off making product with.

“So we’ll be planning on keeping manufacturing for probably two to three months and then we’ll close down.”

He said he remained hopeful and open to someone offering to take on the business in its final months.

“I’m certainly open to it. There’s no question about that.”

Economic struggles

Through the decades the company has weathered industry changes, economic shifts and global events like Covid.

“What has remained constant is you – our wonderful customers. Your enthusiasm, loyalty, and appreciation for colourful, locally crafted pieces has kept us inspired through every season.

“The joy our pottery has brought to gardens, homes, and hearts around New Zealand (and beyond) has been the highlight of our journey,” the post said.

