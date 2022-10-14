The damaged garage. Photo / NZ Police

Masterton police have arrested a 28-year-old Auckland man in relation to a series of bizarre vehicle thefts, including a courier van, Hilux ute, VW car and quad bike.



The van – full of parcels at the time - was reported stolen from Queen St, Masterton about 4.20pm yesterday.

A police spokesperson said following the theft, they received a number of reports from members of the public, who had seen the van being driving erratically.



At 6.15pm, police were advised that the van was at the rear of a High St property, there officers located the vehicle crashed into the rear fence.

The spokesperson said the van had been locked and the driver was no longer present.

"Some of the parcels were still in the van, and some were located at the scene of other offending."

Later, police received a report of another stolen vehicle – a Volkswagen Tiguan TSI R-Line hatchback.

This car, the spokesperson said, was stolen from a residential address near where the van had been located. The car was driven through a garage door by the offender.

Police later received a sighting of the stolen vehicle in the Eketahuna area, and were subsequently advised that a quad bike had been stolen from a farm and was being used by a man to try to tow a car out of a ditch on Nireaha Hukanui Rd.

"Unable to get the car out of the ditch, the man then stole a Toyota Hilux ute from the farmer whose quad bike had been stolen."



Shortly after 1am today, officers who were in the Eketahuna area making inquiries into this offending noticed a flash of red brake lights from behind a building.



"The officers located a man behind the building, in the stolen ute, and took

him into custody."



The 28-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Masterton District Court today, facing a number of charges relating to Thursday's offending.

"He has also been charged in relation to a bail breach. Further charges are possible as police continue their inquiries into yesterday's offending."

Police encourage anyone who may have information which could assist – including sightings of the various vehicles involved – to contact Masterton police.