The business is on Ngaumutawa Rd, Masterton. Photo / Google Maps

A Masterton business has been cordoned off after reports of unexploded artillery there.

Police and the New Zealand Defence Force are heading to the premises on Ngaumutawa Rd.

“Police advise that there is a cordon in place around a business premises on Ngaumutawa Road, Masterton while Police and NZDF respond to a report of unexploded ordnance at the premises.”

People are asked to avoid the area until the cordon is lifted