Masterful duo to perform in Napier

Mark Menzies and Michael Endres come together to perform at the MTG Century Theatre on Friday, June 16. Photo / Supplied

Mark Menzies and Michael Endres come together to perform at the MTG Century Theatre on Friday, June 16. Photo / Supplied





With impressive international careers, violinist, violist, and son of Hawke’s Bay, Mark Menzies and pianist Michael Endres come together to perform a monumental programme full of mastery and dynamism.

Presented by the Chamber Music New Zealand (CMNZ) the Menzies/Endres duo will perform in Napier at the MTG Century Theatre on Friday, June 16, from 7.30pm.

Power and virtuosity define the Menzies/Endres Duo. The University of Canterbury colleagues, two outstanding musicians in their own right, join forces to tackle cornerstone works of the violin and piano repertoire with fresh and thrilling interpretations.

From their first performance together, the two artists shared an instant connection — a discovery that inevitably led to this ambitious programme.

“Mark Menzies and Michael Endres are musicians known for their deep personal commitment to chamber music, with an ability to communicate profoundly with their listeners,” Rose Campbell, CMNZ chief executive, said.

“The depth and breadth of this programme is one that we don’t often have the chance to hear live, and I’m excited we are able to present this memorable experience.”

The duo’s artistic force is revealed from the overture of Schubert’s Rondo brillant, a work which is equally demanding in both the violin and piano parts. Menzies and Endres’ rendition of Schnittke’s epic Quasi una sonata solidifies their reputation as master performers, taking audiences on an exhilarating ride.

Menzies and Endres close their programme with the piece that sparked their initial connection: Beethoven’s illustrious Kreutzer which allows both performers to showcase their virtuosic talent. The fiery duo’s terrific level of skill and intensity will keep concertgoers on the edge of their seat from beginning to end.



