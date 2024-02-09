Eden Wizard’s Under 9 football club gets surprise visit by All Blacks' Dan Carter. Source: Mastercard/Youtube

Kiwi travellers planning to rely on Mastercard’s cash passport while overseas are at risk of being left high and dry after some of the cards were distributed with incorrect numbers.

The prepaid cards are aimed at helping to ease the stress of converting currencies and making payments while overseas.

But those who purchased one of the cards in January could face seeing “declinada” if they trying buying a beer in Barcelona, or an awkward moment when settling the tab in Tangier.

That’s because some Mastercard cash passport cards sent to Kiwi customers in January had CVC (card verification code) numbers that did not match those in the banking system due to a manufacturing error, meaning they could not be used.

A New Zealand cash passport customer who contacted the Herald said he went to book accommodation on Tuesday ahead of a trip to America and found he couldn’t access his card.

When he called the contact centre, he was told his card was being replaced. If he had not been proactive or tried using the card before his departure, he could have ended up in LA without access to funds, the man said.

An email later sent to the man from Mastercard suggested the issue affected cash passport cards purchased between January 1 and 31, 2024.

“Unfortunately, due to a manufacturing error, your card cannot be activated or used to carry out transactions via ATMs, merchants and online,” the email said.

“In order to resolve this issue for you, we will be sending you a replacement card to your home address as soon as possible.”

The email offered the chance to cash out funds free of charge.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused you,” Mastercard said.

The Herald has sought comment from Mastercard.



