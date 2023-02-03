The live broadcast from Te Puia was part of a feature on Aotearoa New Zealand. Video / Good Morning America

Rotorua’s visitor sector is buzzing, ready and waiting to host more Americans after its US prime-time television boost.

ABC News’ Good Morning America show was broadcast live from Te Puia early yesterday morning in a special edition that showcased New Zealand tourism hot spots.

For Rotorua, it’s been a much-needed coup to get the hosting spot on the most-watched Amercian breakfast television show that reaches more than 3 million viewers daily.

Robin Roberts visits Rotorua, New Zealand for "Good Morning America", filming live from Te Puia. Photo / Michael Le Brecht

Their coverage included visits to Queenstown, Fiordland and Auckland among others with Te Puia being one of only two live broadcast locations in New Zealand.

Renowned journalist and Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts led the live broadcast overnight from 1am NZ time at Te Puia.

Roberts, who said coming to New Zealand was on her bucket list, experienced all of what Te Puia had to offer and also tried traditional cuisine cooked using the geothermal heat from a geyser with Te Puia General manager Eraia Kiel.

Te Puia chief executive Tim Cossar said their marketing guru, Sean Marsh, picked up on the opportunity while on a business trip to America and pursued it.

"Good Morning America" live from Te Puia in Rotorua.

“These things don’t just happen and it’s a tribute to the whole team who have worked hard to get this to happen.”

Logistically it wasn’t easy though.

Robin Roberts learns about New Zealand’s Maori culture "The people here are indigenous to New Zealand and they are here at the center working hard to keep those traditions alive." Robin Roberts highlights important of New Zealand’s Māori culture. https://gma.abc/3HTp7AK Posted by Good Morning America on Thursday, February 2, 2023

Planning technical equipment, cabling, live links and lighting of the geothermal field all proved a major undertaking, especially in the past week’s torrential rain.

But the long hours were all worth it. Cossar described it as a privilege to open its doors to international guests again.

Cossar said Te Puia had spent the past three Covid years not only reinvigorating its offerings, but growing its brand internationally, forging strong relationships along the way.

“As our international manuhiri return, we want them to know that we’re not only still standing, but we have come out of Covid stronger and with even more to manaakitanga, to give.”

In the heart of New Zealand's north island, the small town of #Rotorua has become a stronghold of cultural preservation for a group of indigenous people. Posted by Good Morning America on Thursday, February 2, 2023

Cossar said the benefits weren’t just from Americans watching the show at a time when new flights were opening up between America and New Zealand, but they would use the exposure as part of its trade networks.

“We expect it to pay dividends for the next two to three years.”

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson. Photo / NZME

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said he was thrilled Rotorua was chosen, describing it as a “massive win for Rotorua”.

He said it showed just how much people from around the world loved Rotorua and what it had to offer.

“It also reinforces what we already know about our amazing place, world-renowned for its rich Māori culture and legacy of manaakitanga.”

Bay of Plenty Hospitality Association president Reg Hennessy. Photo / Andrew Warner

Reg Hennessy, Hospitality New Zealand Rotorua branch president and owner of Hennessy’s Irish Bar, described the television exposure as “fantastic”.

“Business is picking up and we’re seeing more visitors already. Americans are great. We love them. They are good spenders and they love pubs.”

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Felix Desmarais

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said Te Puia and the tourism industry had worked hard to continue promoting Rotorua and the wonderful experiences it offered.

“USA is a key tourism market for us, so this is a huge win and we hope to see more of them visiting and enjoying Rotorua. We’re proud of our tourism reputation and it’s a top priority for our new council to continue promoting Rotorua as a world class destination.”

Tourism Minister Peeni Henare. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tourism Minister Peeni Henare said the broadcast was a “spectacular showcase” of tourism recovery in the regions.

“Great work, Rotorua. A sure sign that Aotearoa New Zealand is ready to welcome manuhiri back onto our shores and to showcase our people, culture and taonga to the world.”

He said through the Government’s strong economic and financial management the economy was moving in the right direction in the challenging global environment.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua MP Todd McClay was also thrilled, saying it was a “spectacular achievement” that would bring good news for Rotorua’s tourism industry and the local economy.

“As airlines look to fly back to New Zealand from the US it helps put Rotorua back on the map. We need to ensure our city looks the best that it can and we are welcoming and hospitable to our visitors so that the good news spreads.”

This latest spotlight on Te Puia comes off the back of Forbes magazine naming Rotorua one of the top 50 places to visit in 2023.







