Massey University gives Dannevirke school big tick for lunch programme

The whare kai team at Dannevirke High School. Photo / Sue Emeny

For the team at Dannevirke High School’s whare kai, their role isn’t just about providing school dinners.

Apart from serving morning tea, a hot meal at lunchtime and an endless supply of fruit, it’s also about building relationships with the students and making a difference.

The school has been part of the Healthy School Lunches Programme for two and a half years, and recently it was rated as having one of the best in the country, according to research carried out by a team from Massey University.

Manager Jacqui Peck said Massey was carrying out research into the impact the healthy school lunches were having on children.

“We were lucky enough to be chosen to take part in the research.”

Peck said the Massey team spent two days at the high school, filming and interviewing students, principal Di Carter and whare kai staff.

“It was great, the way they interviewed the kids. They spoke to students across all levels,” she said.

While staff need to follow strict Ministry of Education guidelines on what they could serve, there was a certain amount of freedom that allowed Peck and the team to plan their own menus.

“I come up with a menu and send it off to the ministry’s nutritionist. Sometimes it might come back with a comment such as ‘this needs more protein’. But because we have been doing this for so long, there are rarely any changes.”

Apart from the DHS students, the whare kai provides food for Kura Kaupapa and Totara College - around 500 to 550 children on a daily basis.

Kandice Speers, who's second-in-command at the Dannevirke High School whare kai, checks on the day's lunch. Photo / Sue Emeny

Peck says at least 80 per cent of DHS students take advantage of the programme.

“That not all the students take part is not necessarily a reflection on the meals. Some of the students don’t like being in a crowd or don’t like the noise, so some come in early for their food, or they can take it away. We do cater for individual needs.”

A breakfast club is also held, not necessarily because children didn’t get breakfast at home, but often because they get dropped off early.

She said the programme was open to all students.

“There is no stigma attached to having school meals. Everyone gets the same and it doesn’t cost them.”

The whare kai has a staff of around eight, which Peck says is necessary because every meal is made from scratch.

Bento boxes have been added to the menu, and these have proved so popular they are now served once a week.

Another favourite identified in the Massey research was chicken curry.

Mondays and Fridays tended to be the days with lower student attendance numbers, so Peck says they have worked the menu around that.

Liza Box gets ready to make the first of the day's coffees. Photo / Sue Emeny

“On Fridays, we serve nachos, pizzas, burgers, and we are now doing fish and chips. We also play on things and serve what we call ‘DHS KFC’ and the ‘DHS quarter-pounder’, and these are favourites.”

Communication is an important part of having a meal at the whare kai.

Second-in-command Kandice Speers says the atmosphere is very welcoming.

“We interact with the kids, and this helps to make them more comfortable when they go out into the world.”

Home economics students have the chance to work with the team and gain credits.

Apart from planning menus and preparing and serving food, students can also gain barista training.

“It’s all very well coming and doing a course, but the reality of working in a busy cafe is something else. We want the students to be work ready, to know how to work under pressure,” Peck said.

Three students who worked in the whare kai under the Gateway programme had subsequently entered into the hospitality industry, one by taking on further training and two working in local cafes.