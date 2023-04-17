Department of Conservation/Te Papa Atawhai staff, Ahipara takiwā hapū and volunteers working to save the stranded dolphins. Photo / DoC

A major rescue effort was sparked after a Far North woman stumbled across a large pod of dolphins stranded on a stretch of Ahipara coastline.

Kaitāia Operations Manager Meirene Hardy-Birch said 25 rough-toothed dolphins were stranded on a reef at Tauroa Point, at the southern end of Ninety Mile Beach.

The Advocate understands the woman raised the alarm with Te Papa Atawhai around 9.30am on Monday.

About 30 Department of Conservation/Te Papa Atawhai staff, Ahipara takiwā hapū and volunteers assisted the pod - 10 of which were dead when DoC staff arrived.

“DoC Ranger Bianca Maddox worked alongside Ahipara takiwā hapū and local surf community members to guide the 15 surviving dolphins through water channels and out to sea.”

Hardy-Birch said rough-toothed dolphins were usually found in tropical and warmer temperate waters.

Rough-toothed dolphin (Steno Bredanensis). Photo / Encyclopaedia Britannica/UIG Via Getty Images

“There are only four previous records of rough-toothed dolphins stranding in New Zealand which included a stranding of four animals in south Marlborough in 1990.

“A stranding of this size for this species is unprecedented.”

DoC Ranger Abe Witana, lead co-ordinator of the stranding, extended thanks to Tui Te Paa and other hapū representatives along with the local surfing community for “working together to save these unique creatures”.

Hardy-Birch said the public is asked to report whale or dolphin strandings to the DoC emergency hotline: 0800 DOC HOT/(0800 362 468).