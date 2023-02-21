Mass rescue operation underway near Arrowtown

Aerial view of mountain range next to Arrow river, in Macetown, where at least 110 people have requested urgent assistance. Photo / Getty Images

Aerial view of mountain range next to Arrow river, in Macetown, where at least 110 people have requested urgent assistance. Photo / Getty Images

A mass rescue operation involving at least 110 people is currently underway as heavy rain is causing the Arrow River to rise.

The Rescue Coordination Centre says it was first alerted to a developing situation following a beacon activation in Macetown, near Arrowtown at 1am this morning.

Eight further personal locator beacons have since been activated.

The rescue involves at least 110 people.

Rescue Coordination Centre Operations manager Michael Clulow said they have so far airlifted six people from the area, transporting them to Queenstown Lakes Hospital.

The Southern Lakes Ultra started on Sunday, February 19, and is a seven-day, six-stage race through the Southern Lakes in Central Otago. The race is currently in the area.

Clulow said this was a complex response, and the centre was working closely with search and rescue partners and the race organisers to understand the needs of the people in the area.

The rescue centre said there has been heavy rain in the area, causing the Arrow River to rise and the weather was forecast to remain inclement over the next 24 hours.

MetService this morning issued a heavy rain watch for Otago with a period of rain to fall from 8am until 11am. It said some heavy falls were possible.

In the alert it said rainfall amounts might approach warning criteria, especially in the east where the threshold for heavy rain was lower.

- More to come