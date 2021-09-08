Masks, schools: Students return to the classroom

Students at Christchurch's Burnside High School on Thursday as schools reopen. Photo / George Heard

Thousands of students have headed back to the classroom this morning as schools reopen after three weeks of closure.

The whole of the country outside Auckland woke up to level 2 restrictions yesterday but public primary and secondary schools could not open until today.

Many students could be seen wearing masks at Burnside High School on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

Face masks are recommended in classrooms but are not required for teachers or students. Many students could be seen wearing them as they entered school this morning.

Michael from Burnside High School in Christchurch said he is looking forward to seeing his friends.

"I'm excited about school instead of doing it online. It was good but it wasn't the same," he said.

Ebony, also from Burnside High, is looking forward to doing work in the classroom.

"I'm really excited to see my friends again since I haven't seen them in ages. My computer broke down in lockdown so I have to catch up on quite a bit of stuff."

Cobham Intermediate Principal Eddie Norgate is out on the front gate welcoming back students and staff.

"It's fantastic, good to see their smiles and they're keen to get back."

He said they have introduced an incentive to get them back to school and dropped the price of Juicies by 50c.

"Hopefully they all come with their dollar coins and it will be a good day," he said.

All students were briefed on health protocols yesterday so know what to expected today.