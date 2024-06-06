The former Marylands School site where dozens of boys were abused over decades has been renamed. Photo / George Heard

The former site of Marylands School where dozens of Christchurch boys were abused over decades has today been renamed to “help right a historic wrong”.

Marylands Reserve and Marylands Place will now be named Validation Park and Validation Place after calls from survivor advocates and recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Marylands School in Christchurch was a residential facility for boys, many with disabilities or learning or behavioural needs, run by the St John of God Brothers from 1955–1984.

The school was originally located in Middleton on what is now Marylands Reserve and relocated to Halswell in the 1960s.

There is clear evidence of abuse at Marylands School, and of the 537 boys who attended the school, more than one in five (118) reported abuse while in the school’s care, and survivors’ experiences there have had a profound impact on their lives.

Marylands School, the complex on the far left, and St Joseph's Orphanage in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Today, survivor advocate Ken Clearwater and Judge Coral Shaw, chair of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, unveiled the new signage and spoke on the significance of the change.

Clearwater said the ceremony was amazing for survivors who have had “their voices stamped down since they were five years old”.

He said it will be huge for survivors’ healing journey, particularly having the opportunity to tell their stories to community leaders – and be respected and honoured.

Clearwater said every survivor he has worked with has wanted to heal themselves, and then help others who have suffered in the way they did.

The official renaming of Marylands Reserve to Validation Park was held in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

Survivor Darryl Smith said the sexual abuse he suffered began when he was just seven years old, and the horrors those responsible put him through had been with him most of his life.

He said today was a validating day “very much decades in the making”.

Smith said while the survivors are rapt with the re-naming, many still remain scared.

He said he and other survivors in attendance feel not only their own pain, but the pain of those who suffered that couldn’t be at the ceremony.

“We are here to make sure this never happens again and will continue doing this sort of work in their memory.”

Survivors of Marylands School sexual abuse found today an emotional experience. Photo / George Heard

Fellow survivor Hanz Freller pushed back tears while speaking at the ceremony.

He said told attendees today means “more than you’ll ever know”.

“Holding onto that glimmer of hope that things will change is what we all strive for,” Freller said.

Survivor Eddie Marriott spoke of the abuse he suffered from the age of 5 to 15.

He said that even though the Marylands name is gone, it will always stay with him.

Marriott said he had no other education outside of Marylands, and is reminded of what happened every time he applies for a job - and has the name on his CV.

Judge Coral Shaw, who chaired the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, said in itself is a validation of survivors experiences. Photo / George Heard

Judge Shaw said today in itself is a validation of survivors’ experiences.

“Healing takes many forms... but survivors need to know above all that they have been heard and believed - because for many years they were not.”

She said we must accept as a nation that these sexual abuse cases occurred, and atrocities like these still happen within our communities.

“The whole of New Zealand has to be alert to the fact that children and adults in care are vulnerable people who need to be looked after and protected.”

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said it was a proud day for the council, which has said today was about helping to “right a historic wrong”.

He said hearing survivors speak at the council was one of the most “moving times of my life”.

“I was balling my eyes out... what these guys have been through... they need a medal.”