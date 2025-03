Public primary healthcare spending has flatlined and Health Minister Simeon Brown announces plans for a second South Auckland hospital. Video/ NZ Herald

A person has died after a crash on State Highway 1 near Marton in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 9.45pm yesterday.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene,” a police spokesman said.

Another person had minor injuries.