Marsden Pt Refinery protest organiser Brad Flutey, right, talks to police outside the refinery. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A group protesting outside the mothballed Marsden Pt Oil Refinery say they don't want the Government to take over the site, but to put constraints on the operation instead.

The refinery officially closed on March 31 and the site became an import-only business known as Channel Infrastructure.

On Monday a group arrived outside the refinery to protest its closure, along with other issues.

Organised by anti-Covid mandate protester Brad Flutey around 20 vehicles and up to 50 people are at the site this morning.

Some of the protesters have placards with "Freedom" and "Save our refinery" written on them, among other issues.

Flutey said he does not want the Government to nationalise the refinery. He wanted constraints put on the operation instead.

He suggested that the New Zealand people could do this, rather than the Government.

"Governments come and go, at least there's some consistency to regular people."

The protest is peaceful and Flutey, who was at the Wellington Parliamentary protests, said he regretted things that happened at the anti-mandate protest in Wellington.

"I rue some of things that happened in Wellington. I know we could've done that better."

Police are keeping a close eye on the protesters and Channel Infrastructure,said it was working with police to ensure any activity around the site did not disrupt operations or affect staff safety.

Some of the protesters are concerned about issues other than the refinery closure.

One protester said she was worried about the environment and fluoride in toothpaste and drinking water.

When asked about the role of the refinery, she said it needs to stop one day, but "not today".

The protester, who did not want to be named, said it should not be shut down now due to high petrol prices and shortages.

Although some of the protesters have set up tents, and several have brought campervans, Flutey said the intention was to come to the site every day rather than camp.

The protest site is very quiet, with only the occasional raised voice and toots from passing motorists.

A video posted earlier on the "Dig In at Marsden" social media page says the protest will be an "occupation" aimed at securing Marsden Pt's refining capabilities.

Protesters have been claiming on social media they want to save "fuel security".

The video also references the anti-vaccine occupation at Parliament.