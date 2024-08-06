Advertisement
Market group committed to Te Awamutu i-Site

Waikato Herald
Te Awamutu Council Carpark Market organisers and supporters Pam Powell (left), Pam Chitty, Keith Norris and Gaye Crosbie made a $4000 donation to Te Awamutu i-Site.

Te Awamutu Council Carpark Market recently donated $4000 to the Te Awamutu i-Site centre to assist with continuing operations.

Market organiser Pam Chitty said the group wanted to contribute to the i-Site to help ensure it was able to keep operating.

She said the i-Site was so helpful and worthwhile for the community, the doors must stay open.

The group also made a donation of $1500 to Te Awamutu Citizens Advice Bureau.

Stallholders pay $5 a week to be at the market, which operates at the Bank St carpark each Saturday from 8am to noon.

Lots of plants, baking, fresh eggs, flowers and various arts and crafts items are snapped up by keen shoppers throughout the year.

Profits are distributed to community organisations.

Te Awamutu i-Site also received a $500 donation from Rosetown Lions.

I-Site manager Raewyn Anderson expressed the organisation’s gratitude for the contributions.

To find out more about the Te Awamutu Council Carpark Market, check out its public Facebook page.

