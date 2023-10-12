Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mark Mitchell v Andrew Coster: Can the underfire Police Commissioner work with his harshest critic if National leads the next government?

By: and
6 mins to read
Mark Mitchell (left) is questioning Police Commissioner Andrew Coster's 'Policing by consent' approach. Photo / NZME

Mark Mitchell (left) is questioning Police Commissioner Andrew Coster's 'Policing by consent' approach. Photo / NZME

ANALYSIS:

Buried in the middle of a press statement announcing the National Party’s law and order policies was a bland sentence with far more significance than the promised anti-gang crackdown which made the news headlines.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand