Maritime NZ has laid charges after the deaths of Auckland and Lyttleton port workers. Photo / George Heard

Maritime New Zealand has laid charges against two companies related to the deaths of two port workers over a six-day period in April last year.

Stevedoring company Wallace Investments and Lyttleton Port Company (LPC) have been charged under section 48 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

The single charge against Wallace Investments surrounds the death of Auckland port worker Atiroa Tuaiti, a 26-year-old father who was crushed under a container while working on a docked ship. He died on April 19, 2022.

Two charges against LPC relate to the death of port worker Donald Grant who was killed just six days after Tuaiti. The Canterbury grandfather was struck by coal being loaded into a ship’s hatch.

Atiroa Tuaiti, a stevedore for contracting company Wallace Investments, was crushed by a container. Photo / Supplied

Maritime NZ Director Kirstie Hewlett said her condolences were with both families.

“Everyone deserves to go home safely from work each day.”

Tuaiti grew up in the Cook Islands, later moving to Auckland and attending Mt Roskill Grammar. He had worked at the port for several years.

“He was a really good, loving son, brother, cousin, uncle to many family out there - not forgetting a father to his handsome son and to his beautiful partner,” one relative told the Herald shortly after his death.

Don Grant was remembered as a loving family man and respected workmate. Photo / Supplied

Grant’s family said he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

“Don was loved, respected, and admired by so many people. He was a generous, loyal and inspiring man who should have had many more years of life to enjoy,” his family said in a statement.

“We don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

Hewlett said in addition to the prosecutions, Minister of Transport Michael Wood had asked the Port Health and Safety Leadership Group to provide him with advice on collective action and regulatory standards.

“This resulted in the development of the Ports Sector Insights Picture and Action Plan.”

The plan was released in March, putting in place fatigue guidelines and improving reporting of incidents.















