The clubrooms of the Marist Saints, a storied rugby league club in Auckland, have been destroyed in fire overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are treating a fire that destroyed an Auckland rugby team’s clubrooms as deliberate arson.

The fire tore through the Marist Rugby League Club building after starting around 3.30am yesterday.

“Police can confirm we are now investigating the fire at a Mount Albert address on Thursday morning as an arson,” police said.

“Our enquiries are continuing to locate those responsible.”

Police have called for anyone with footage or information that could assist in their investigations to contact then via their 105 phone service.

“Please reference job number P056740658,” police said.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Auckland Rugby League chief executive Rebecca Russell yesterday said the community is “gutted”.

“Marist Saints has a long history so this is devastating for our community,” she said.

Russell said they are working with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to investigate the cause of the fire and so she could not comment further.

People gather to survey the damage after fire destroyed the Marist Saints Rugby League clubrooms. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Visibly upset members of the Marist Rugby League Club gathered on the field in front of the gutted remains of their club yesterday.

Club president Victoria Malone said everyone is in shock.

“Family and friends have been calling and texting,” she said.

“The Marist community is such a massive community - it’s a family.”

Club member Rua Kimiora said everyone was upset and devastated.

“Especially because this building has been here for over 100 years.”

Multiple people called emergency services and crews arrived quickly from Avondale and then other surrounding stations as they called in assistance.

The two-storey, 15m x 30m structure is in Murray Halberg Park.