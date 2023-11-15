Firefighters dampen down the wreckage of the clubrooms. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The clubrooms of the Marist Saints, a storied rugby league club in Auckland, have been destroyed in fire overnight.

Fire and Emergency assistant commander Chris Delfos said the Mt Albert rugby league club on Range View Rd was well involved in fire when they arrived.

Multiple people called emergency services and crews arrived quickly from Avondale and then other surrounding stations as they called in assistance.

The two-storey, 15m x 30m structure, which is in Murray Halberg Park, was well-involved in fire when crews arrived.

“Unfortunately the building has virtually collapsed now,” Delfos said.

“It’s a great loss to the Mt Albert rugby League community. I think there’s over 100 years of history in this building.”

The fire had gone to a second alarm, which meant about eight appliances had been called.

FENZ northern shift manager Karen Larking said as of 5.30am an aerial appliance had left the scene and the remaining crews were dampening down hot spots.

A fire investigator was set to arrive shortly.



