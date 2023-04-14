Maria Bush is representing Napier in the 2023 Miss New Zealand Pageant. Photo / Paul Taylor

As soon as Laurel Judd laid eyes on a striking teenager in Kmart, she knew she would be perfect to model her designs.

Maria Bush was 15 years old, the families knew each other, so it was off to the catwalk.

Maria, who was raised in Napier, has been modelling ever since.

Today the 22-year-old is preparing for the Miss New Zealand Pageant to be held on June 18 at the Bruce Mason Centre in Takapuna Beach, Auckland.

She is the only finalist representing Napier and is planning some local fundraisers for her chosen charity, the Mental Health Foundation.

“I have a passion for the mental well-being of our people here in Aotearoa, especially our tamariki, as I have struggled with a mental health disorder that was not recognised until high school, so I understand the effects on education and everyday life. I also have an understanding and deep compassion for those affected by bullying,” Maria said.

The bubbly and talented young woman says she has always dreamed of becoming a professional model and loves to dress up. “Entering this pageant is a way to build my confidence toward that dream.”

Her father Clifton, who was with her for the interview and just happens to be one of the most famous American basketball imports in New Zealand, said his daughter had been “dressing up in pink and trying to walk in heels from the moment she could walk”.

Maria Bush modelling one of Laurel Judd's designs. Photo / Supplied

However, there is a lot more to the competition than walking up and down a catwalk, Maria says.

“There are challenges in sport, a one-minute talent challenge, organising events to raise money for my charity and loads more.”

Maria has also modelled for other people and companies, including KILT clothing, and is signed with the JAM Talent agency in Auckland.

“I have been fortunate enough to have had opportunities to act in a Netflix show, as well as feature in an upcoming TV commercial for McDonald’s,” she says.

She has followed in her dad’s footsteps, representing Hawke’s Bay in basketball from the ages of 13-17, and represented New Zealand as part of the Paul Henare and Paora Winitana Academy in America. She also represented Hawke’s Bay at a rock‘n’roll dancing competition when she was 16, placing fourth in New Zealand.

Maria, who has a BA with a major in education and a minor in Spanish, is currently studying for a certificate in Christian ministry with a major in vocals. She is planning a beach clean-up day as part of her charity fundraising.

“I care deeply about the environment and we need to do the best we can, especially after the cyclone. Even if you make small changes. I always walk instead of driving as much as I possibly can, I buy glass rather than plastic – every little bit helps.”

The fundraiser is on April 29 from 10am to noon, meeting in the Ocean Spa car park. Participants are asked to bring a gold coin donation, which will go to the Mental Health Foundation.

Maria is also raising funds for her charity through a Givealittle page https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/save-a-life-ka-pai

Laurel says Maria is a beautiful girl inside and out. “I’m proud that I have helped her on this journey and that she will be wearing one of my designs as her national costume.

“She is also very patient and has stood in some of my WOW designs for hours while I have twirled and designed. I think she is a perfect candidate for the pageant. It’s certainly opened my eyes about what’s involved.”

Maria says she hopes to inspire young women to embrace their differences and features, because that is what makes them unique.

“My biggest goal in life is to be an advocate for mental health, particularly for our adolescents.”

She is very grateful to her sponsors the Napier RSA, Lash Love Chrissy and Altitude Aerial Studio.