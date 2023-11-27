Marainanga Station is a perfect combination of the farm and beach lifestyle for people wanting a relaxing holiday. Photo / Cecil Radford

Marainanga Station is a perfect combination of the farm and beach lifestyle for people wanting a relaxing holiday. Photo / Cecil Radford

They’re two of New Zealand’s biggest industries. Combining agriculture with tourism might be Dannevirke’s path to profit. Michaela Gower reports.

Ever wanted to milk a cow? How about stay in a shearer’s quarters? Tasting unpasteurised sheep’s milk? What about a helicopter hunt for wild deer?

Agritourism is a booming industry, and Lincoln University associate professor and postgraduate studies co-ordinator Joanna Fountain’s workshops in Dannevirke aim to show just how big it could be for Tararua.

Fountain said the farming industry had typically been linked to hard work rather than a place to holiday.

But with people looking for new experiences, and farmers looking to diversify to support the next generation, it had been thrust into the spotlight.

“The last 10 years in particular, we have begun to think much more broadly about the way agri-food producers can engage with tourism without necessarily creating a huge amount of additional work for them,” she said.

Agritourism opened a door to connect the producer with the consumer at a time when people were more aware of how and where their food was from, Fountain said.

“They want to understand the practices by which their food was produced, whether that’s ethical practices or environmentally sustainable practices,” she said.

Cecil and Mathew Radford purchased their sheep and beef property in Ākitio in 2017, and saw great potential with derelict shearers’ quarters.

“It seemed silly to leave it in the paddock going to waste, so we did it up and started renting it out,” she said.

Marainanga Station is now a profitable venture — it can host groups of up to 19 people, and provide an all-round farm experience for people to stay and go on walks around the farm and at the beach.

Marainanga Station provides an opportunity to bring along your own horse and trek around the farm. Photo / Cecil Radford

She said tourists were able to bring their dogs and take their own horses for trekking. There were tracks for walking, plus the river and beaches for kayaking, fishing, and swimming.

“It’s not off the grid, but it’s just nice to get away and recharge your batteries if you want to get away from town,” she said.

