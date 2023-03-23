One person was trapped and critically injured following a serious crash in Hastings on Friday morning which blocked Maraekakaho Rd. Photo / NZME

One person was trapped and critically injured following a serious crash in Hastings on Friday morning which blocked Maraekakaho Rd. Photo / NZME

A man in his 70s is in a critical condition after a serious crash in Hastings which blocked Maraekakaho Rd on Friday morning.

A police spokesman said police attended the incident in which a single vehicle is reported to have hit a fence on Maraekakaho Rd at 5.42am.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said St John assessed and treated one person who was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a man in his 70s was in a critical condition at Hawke’s Bay Hospital as of 10am on Friday.

The police spokesman said Hastings District Council was managing traffic control as of the most recent update and the road was still blocked as of 8.20am.

The police spokesman said the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said one person was trapped following the crash.

Emergency services attended two other crashes which ended in injuries overnight.

The police spokesman said police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 8.54pm on Swamp Rd, Puketapu.

Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said St John assessed and treated one person who was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition

The police spokesman said police also responded to a single-vehicle crash about 10.05pm on Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North.

Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said St John assessed and treated three people in a minor condition at the scene.