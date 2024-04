Photo / File

One person has been critically injured in a motorbike crash near Maraekakaho.

A St John spokesman said they responded to reports of a crash on State Highway 50 at 1.42pm with one rapid response vehicle, one ambulance, and one helicopter.

One person was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said traffic units were en route as of 2.30pm.





