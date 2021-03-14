Māori Women's Welfare League raises $5000 towards cancer treatment

Members of the Māori Women's Welfare League raised $5000 towards Teresa Hawkins' cancer treatment. Photo / Supplied

The Hinemoa branch of the Māori Women's Welfare League has raised $5000 to help one of its members with her cancer treatment.

The Treasures for Teresa's Treatment pop-up shop was a special fundraising event held at the Penny Haka Gallery in Whakarewarewa at the weekend.

A media release from the league said members and their friends donated designer clothes, scarves, hats, shoes, handbags and costume jewellery to sell and raise money for Teresa Hawkins.

Hawkins was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in May last year.

She had left mastectomy breast surgery and the removal of 14 lymph nodes.

Hawkins started chemotherapy in July, which finished in mid-February this year and she said was "definitely challenging".

Now, she is to undergo radiation at Waikato Hospital.

"Her faith is her all, and gives her the positivity she permeates. She believes in having other treatments to support her treatment which in this case is intravenous vitamin C to give her body the optimum opportunity to revitalise and rebuild again," the release said.

The fundraising event was attended by 50 invited guests who were treated to bubbles on arrival, a grazing table and singing by 13-year-old soloist Nikau Grace.

The event raised $5000 to assist Hawkins with the ongoing weekly expense of her Vitamin C treatment.