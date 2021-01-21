Māori Party welcomes resignation of Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss announces resignation after four years. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Māori Party is welcoming the resignation of Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss, after she faced backlash over the mistreatment of Māori tamariki and sustained pressure from leading figures within the Māori Party.

"We have forced Oranga Tamariki into acknowledging the institutional racism," Māori Party Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said.

"Given that she has acknowledged the continued failings and systemic racism on her watch, Grainne Moss tendering her resignation was the only right thing to do."

Five inquiries were launched against Moss in 2019 after a Hawke's Bay incident revealed Oranga Tamariki social workers repeatedly trying to uplift a baby from hospital despite the mother's objection.

"Our Māori Party policy, released during the election, is very clear – we must shut down Oranga Tamariki and start again with an independent Mokopuna Māori agency," Ngarewa-Packer said.

"The Government must now implement that policy and follow the advice of the Children's Commissioner – begin the process to disband Oranga Tamariki and shift the powers and responsibility to an independent by Māori, for Māori agency.

"As a first step to achieving that, Kelvin Davis must appoint a senior Māori leader as Acting CEO whose one job is to dismantle Oranga Tamariki and ensure there is a smooth transition to the new regime."