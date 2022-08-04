Māori Party, Greens pressure Labour over seabed mining ban

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer's Prohibition on Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill has been drawn from Parliament's ballot today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Michael Neilson is a senior political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Te Pāti Māori is calling on the Prime Minister to "put your money where your mouth is" and support a bill to ban seabed mining, which already has the support of the Greens.

Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer's Prohibition on Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill has been drawn from Parliament's ballot today.

It seeks to ban the practice that involves extracting metals and minerals from the seafloor, including iron sands, which campaigners have long opposed for the ecological and cultural impacts alongside it.

Her bill would ban mining in New Zealand waters, withdraw previous consents and exploration rights and end the ability to apply for new ones.

An emotional Ngarewa-Packer revealed to reporters she'd been "bawling my eyes out for the past hour" after having her members' bill pulled from the ballot.

"It's momentous for us, those who have spent the last eight, nine years fighting to stop seabed mining, who have won every court case in this country.

"And now it's up to us to be able to put it to the Prime Minister. You've just been over to Sāmoa, you've made your commitment to climate change, here is your chance to put your money where your mouth is."

Ngarewa-Packer said Jacinda Ardern was regarded as a "very progressive leader in the world".

"We've seen [French] President Emmanuel Macron come out and support this.

"Pasifika nation leaders, Sāmoa, Tuvalu, Palau and Tonga now have come out and said this is what they want."

Ngarewa-Packer was instrumental in leading opposition with her iwi to a proposal to mine the seabed in the South Taranaki Bight. It ultimately led to a hard-fought court battle with Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Rauru and environmentalists coming out victorious at the Supreme Court last year.

Ngarewa-Packer recently travelled to Lisbon, Portugal, for the United Nations Oceans Conference, in a bid to build an international coalition against deep-sea mining.

"Nations including Palau, Fiji, Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, France, Portugal and Chile had all announced their opposition to deep-sea mining," she said.

"There is a growing global movement to end seabed mining."

She already has support from the Greens, with oceans and fisheries spokeswoman Eugenie Sage calling on Labour to support it at first reading to allow it to reach committee stage.

"New Zealanders can be involved too but only if Labour supports the bill at its first reading so it can be sent to a select committee and public submissions invited on how the law should be changed.

"More and more countries around the world are waking up to the dangers of deep-sea mining and are calling for action to stop this emerging industry.

"The Labour Government could show real leadership and announce a ban and support this bill to first reading, and we hope beyond."

Meanwhile, Act Party deputy leader and housing spokeswoman Brooke van Velden's members' bill to create a GST-sharing scheme for councils was also drawn.

She said it was estimated to deliver $1 billion every year to support local development enabling infrastructure, but councils that consented more would get more.

"Currently, local councils face poor incentives to build. Every new development involves costs to existing ratepayers to provide new roads, water, and sewerage connections. These costs act as a disincentive for councils to approve new houses and subdivisions.

"With councils shouldering the cost for new infrastructure to support housing, it's no wonder they slow down development."