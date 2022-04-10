Te Kahukura Boynton, 18, is the brains behind Maori Millionaire. Photo / Supplied

At the age of 8, Te Kahukura Boynton had already read Rich Dad Poor Dad.

She was also calling her nana to make sure she understood the benefits of compound interest.

Ten years down the track, her passion for finances and money has only grown, and she has become the brains behind a blog and podcast called Maori Millionaire.

"We are on a mission to empower Maori to become financially independent," she said, of her passion project.

"I believe with great financial literacy we will be able to lift the bar for Maori and reduce inequities."

Her blog and podcast cover everything from the benefits of KiwiSaver, how to save, how to invest in Sharesies, and loads of practical advice.

Boynton - who aims to have enough money saved for a house deposit by the time she finishes university - grew up in Hawke's Bay and is of Ngati Kahungunu decent.

Maori Millionaire sharing a post on its Instagram page. Photo / Instagram

She now lives in Hamilton and started a law degree at Waikato University last year at just 17 - having finished up at St Joseph's Maori Girls' College after Year 12 by getting early entry into university.

She said growing up, she saw a lot of adults struggling to make ends meet and wanted to empower more people to get ahead by becoming financially literate.

"I saw a lot of adults around me that were always busy and always tired, and I felt quite sorry for them because they were always trying to make ends meet, and they did not have the resources to be able to know how to make their money work for them," she said.

"That contributed to me having an interest in finances and I read a lot of books ... I was listening to podcasts, I would read blogs, and I would talk to everyone about money."

She sinks any spare time she has into her blog and podcast, and teams up with her partner Tamatea Ngapo-Lipscombe to work on the podcasts.

Boynton has worked part-time jobs since she was 14 - starting out cleaning dishes at Mission Estate Winery - and now works a day a week as a law clerk at NL Lawyers Barristers and Solicitors on top of her studies.

She said the best advice she could give someone was to find a way to save and live below your means, even if it meant getting an extra side hustle or part-time job.