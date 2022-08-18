Police on Moncrieff Ave in Manurewa. Photo / Dean Purcell

It's been eight days since the occupants of an Auckland property unwittingly discovered human remains in a suitcase they purchased, but much of the case is still shrouded in secrecy.

Today on the In the loop podcast hosts Cheree Kinnear and Katie Harris take a look at how the case has unfolded and the latest updates from police.

What we know:

On August 11, human remains were found after people living at a Moncrieff Ave house brought "unowned property to their address", according to police.

A homicide investigation is now underway.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said on Thursday the bodies are primary school-aged, as ascertained by the post-mortem report.

Early indications are that the children could have been deceased for a number of years before being found, he told journalists.

A man at the property on Moncrieff Ave, Manurewa, on Wednesday morning said he was looking after the house for his immediate family who had allegedly left Auckland amid the scrutiny from last Thursday's find.

It is understood the family purchased the contents of a storage locker as part of an online auction - according to a Newshub report.

A neighbour told the Herald the family found the remains in suitcases while they were unpacking and sorting through a trailer of the random property on their front yard and driveway.

The neighbour said shortly before police arrived at the scene around 1.30pm last Thursday, the smell from the neighbouring property was noticeable.

Vaaelua said on Thursday the occupants of the address were not involved in the incident.

"Our priority remains on confirming the identification of the deceased and results of further examinations and tests are still pending.

"We appreciate there are a number of questions surrounding the circumstances of what has occurred and Police can reassure the public that our investigation is continuing to piece together the facts. However, the very nature of this discovery means this is a complex investigation – and it will take time," he said earlier this week.