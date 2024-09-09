But Matt Winiata, chairman of the Manurewa Local Board, said not all the feedback supported traffic-slowing measures.
“I haven’t heard the term ‘skittles’ for some years now but we have also had many emails opposed to the raised crossings and asking for them not to be installed from residents living around the immediate area.”
During discussions with AT, the engineers said the raised crossings would be removed due to the volume of heavy freight as it was a dedicated route for oversized loads, he said.
“Palmers Road has three raised crossings between the roundabout and Finlayson Drive, where Te Matauranga is located and a new raised crossing was recently installed at Whakatakapokai, which would assist with intermediate students getting across Weymouth Road.”
AT has deferred the project for two weeks to discuss safety measures with the schools, business association, and Dalton.
Early this month, AT had a meeting with Finlayson Park School representatives about the project and other traffic issues.
In an email to the Manurewa Local Board, ward councillors, the Business Association and Finlayson Park School, Peter Naber, the elected member relationship partner from AT said: “Our design team has taken on board the concerns from the school and have made a decision that no zebra pedestrian crossing will be installed near 255 Weymouth Road”.
“With the new change, pedestrians willing to cross Weymouth Road East could either [use] the existing signalised pedestrian crossing near John Walker Drive, which is approximately 110m east, or use the existing underpass at the roundabout to go to the western side of the roundabout.”
The location would be monitored post-construction and AT would proactively enhance the design as required if any safety measures or facilities were needed.
AT road network optimisation manager Chris Martin said safety improvements were incorporated into all their projects and the new design would reduce speeds at the roundabout.
“Making sure everyone gets home safely is always a top priority. We’ve always had a strong focus on safety for our most vulnerable road users.
“The policy regarding using raised tables on arterial roads has been updated and AT believes the new design for the Clendon roundabout is safe.”
AT has applied “like for like” safety intervention measures in the design, including red speed reduction signage that says “slow” on the road, high friction surfaces on the approaches to the roundabout, and standard pedestrian crossing warning signs, he said.
But Dalton said traffic speed would still be too high when approaching a pedestrian crossing.