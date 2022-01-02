Manukau Velodrome homicide: Police identify Joseph Tauiti, 21, as victim

Police at the scene of a homicide at the Manukau Velodrome, South Auckland, on New Year's Day. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police investigating a homicide in South Auckland on New Year's Day have named the man killed.

Joseph Tauiti, 21, has been identified as the young man who died in Middlemore Hospital on Saturday after an incident at the Manukau Velodrome carpark.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Tauiti's family, who police, alongside Victim Support, have been supporting at this tragic time," a police statement said.

Police announced a homicide investigation was underway after a man died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Authorities later announced that the death came after an "altercation" between two groups of people at the velodrome carpark earlier that same morning.

The Manukau Sports Bowl was cordoned off to the public for much of that day as a result.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, of Counties Manukau Police, said yesterday: "An investigation into the death is well under way and we can assure our community that we are following a number of lines of inquiry."

Police said this morning that a number of people have been spoken to by the investigation team and officers will continue to identify and speak to others connected to the incident.

Counties Manukau Police are reported to be making good progress in the investigation.

Police appeal to public for information

Authorities, however, are appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident at the velodrome carpark to do the right thing and contact Police immediately.

The specific time of interest is between 5am and 6am on Saturday, January 1.

Can you help? Contact Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous: 0800 555 111