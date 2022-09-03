One person is in custody following a serious incident at Lakewood Plaza, Manukau. Video / Hayden Woodward

A fleet of police cars arrived after loud bangs were heard and frantically surrounded South Auckland's newest high-rise apartment block overnight where a woman was killed.

About eight police cars and an ambulance spun and reversed in and out of the narrow winding streets leading to Lakewood Plaza apartment complex in Manukau.

By 8am a woman was in police custody and another woman was dead.

By 3.30pm, a 36-year-old woman was charged with murder. She will appear in Manukau District Court on Monday, September 5.

A worker at the Rayland Motel directly next door to the Lakewood Plaza witnessed the commotion around 4.30am today.

"I didn't really know what was going on but they [police] just had the whole place surrounded. I thought they were chasing someone," the man told the Herald.

"Cop cars, detective cars came racing around here, then they all, and the ambulance, raced up next door. Then they were reversing out. They might have been confused."

A police presence remained outside the Lakewood Plaza apartment complex on Lakewood Court, Manukau, on September 3, 2022, where a woman died. Photo / Tom Dillane

The worker said he believed the police were armed with rifles.

"I think when I saw them they were trying to surround the place and cover it, because they looked confused."

The motel worker said such police responses are "a little bit normal around here" so he wasn't particularly frightened or shocked.

Lakewood Plaza has around 500 residents in 151 units. Photo / Tom Dillane

But there had been some strange noises shortly before the police cars arrived.

"There was like banging, I kept thinking there was something around," he said.

"There were just sounds that were out of character for that time of morning. Then all of a sudden the cop cars rocked up."

Yet, due to the modern soundproofing of the Lakewood Plaza, which has around 500 residents in 151 units, those just metres from the room where the woman was found dead heard nothing.

The Herald spoke to one resident on the seventh floor where the dead woman was found this morning who said they had no idea something had happened and had "had a really good sleep".

"There's maybe seven or eight apartments [on the seventh floor]. They go from studio to one bedroom to two bedroom," the resident said.

He said he saw police in the building but had been told not to say what apartment number was involved.

One resident said Lakewood Plaza was a friendly environment and she likely had spoken to and knew the female victim.

"Everyone on my floor I talk to when I get in the elevator, they're all really nice."

"The building's normally really good, everyone knows everyone, you always get talking to people in the elevator, so it's a really friendly facility."

"I don't know what was happening on my floor last night, but it doesn't look good."

Police confirmed emergency teams were called to an address on Lakewood Court in Manukau at 4.30am today.

"A woman was located deceased at the scene," Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said.

"Another woman was located at the address and taken into custody."

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Lakewood Court area overnight and may have heard or seen something which could assist with inquiries.



If you can help, contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. The reference file number to cite is: 220903/3136.

The unit is now cordoned off and Vickers said police will remain on the scene today as the examine the site.

"While we are in the early stages of our inquiries we want to reassure the community we do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public," Vickers said.

In November 2021, around 500 residents of Lakewood Plaza - Manukau's tallest apartment block - were evacuated on Sunday after a water main burst on level 11 of the 15-storey building near the Southern Motorway.

Owner of Lakewood Plaza, Du Val Group, has been contacted.