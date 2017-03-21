The man had just started working at the meat processing plant. Photo / 123rf

A man who had just started work at a meat processing plant has had his hand cut off.

Worksafe is investigating Friday morning's accident at the Alliance Smithfield Plant in Timaru.

NZ Meat Workers Union Canterbury secretary Bill Watt told the Herald that senior management at Alliance Smithfield confirmed one of their employees had "severed his hand below the wrist".

Watt said the man had just started working at the plant, and it appeared the man was working with "some kind of auger" at the time.

"It may have been his fourth day there. He was working by himself.