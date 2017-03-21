Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Man's hand cut off at Timaru meat processing plant

Ben Hill
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The man had just started working at the meat processing plant. Photo / 123rf

The man had just started working at the meat processing plant. Photo / 123rf

A man who had just started work at a meat processing plant has had his hand cut off.

Worksafe is investigating Friday morning's accident at the Alliance Smithfield Plant in Timaru.

NZ Meat Workers Union Canterbury secretary Bill Watt told the Herald that senior management at Alliance Smithfield confirmed one of their employees had "severed his hand below the wrist".

Watt said the man had just started working at the plant, and it appeared the man was working with "some kind of auger" at the time.

"It may have been his fourth day there. He was working by himself.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Any injury like this is life-changing and horrific, you cringe just thinking about it."

Watt said the union was yet to speak to the man, but were trying to contact him.

"We've got between 400 and 500 members working [at Alliance Smithfield]."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Watt said senior management at Alliance Smithfield had called him yesterday, and said they would be launching an independent investigation.

A St John spokesman said the man, in his 40s, was taken to Timaru Hospital.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said they are investigating so were unable to provide any further information.

Alliance Group procession general manager Kerry Stevens confirmed an employee was injured at the plant on March 17.

"We've launched our own inquiry and we're co-operating fully with WorkSafe and their investigation. We're supporting the employee, his family and colleagues."

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand