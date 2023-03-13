An elderly Fielding woman was allegedly rushed at with a machete and had her car stolen as police tried to stop a fleeing driver’s mayhem across Manawatū.

A manhunt is underway after an elderly Fielding woman was injured in an armed carjacking during a police chase across the Manawatū.

Police are looking for the offenders who allegedly rushed at the woman with a machete, stole her car and ditched it days later in a settlement west of Palmerston North last Thursday.

“These rogues need to be dealt to with the full force of the law,” Feilding councillor and Manawatū District deputy mayor Michael Ford said.

A police spokeswoman said the violent episode came after police tried to stop a fleeing driver who had earlier rammed an officer’s car on Palmerston North’s Botanical Rd about 5pm.

Police didn’t pursue the car but spotted it about an hour later in Fielding.

Officers deployed road spikes but the driver continued through town - followed by police “at legal road speed”.

A police spokeswoman said, “the occupants of the car stopped a vehicle on Churcher St, Feilding, and allegedly presented a weapon (not a firearm) at [a] motorist before taking the vehicle.

“The innocent motorist sustained moderate injuries. They were transported to hospital for medical treatment and are being supported by police,” the spokeswoman said.

Manawatū District Mayor Helen Worboys said the alleged attack would be traumatic and “life-changing”.

“It’s something you see in the movies. You’d never in your wildest dreams imagine it would happen to you or your community,” Worboys said.

“It’s absolutely tragic for the innocent people that get hurt or are impacted by this.”

Police later spotted a car driven by one of the alleged offenders and followed it “for a period of time” before trying to pull the driver over.

Police chased the driver due to the “immediate threat to the public”, but the pursuit was quickly abandoned because of the alleged offender’s “manner of driving”.

The woman’s car was found two days later in Ashhurst, about 17km from Feilding.

“Police are following positive lines of inquiry to locate the people involved in these incidents,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Police on 105 and reference file numbers 230309/2442.”

The woman’s daughter claimed her mother was left with a broken shoulder, scrapes and bruising after the incident.

“My mum is the most amazing person I know ... and did not deserve in any way for this to happen,” the woman’s daughter said on social media.

“A man rushed at her with a machete and dragged her from her car, throwing her to the ground and took off after running her over,” she said.

“She has a broken shoulder, scrapes, bruising and what looks to be a cut (thankfully only a few stitches needed) from the machete.

She thanked bystanders who helped her parents but was concerned about the threat the offenders presented to the public.

“We just want the people who did this to her to be found before they hurt someone else. They are dangerous and have access to weapons.

“To the people who stopped and looked after Mum, thank you. You have no idea how much of a difference you made. We don’t even know who any of you were but thank you, the world needs more people in it like you.”

The woman has been approached for comment.

Ford said it sounded “absolutely terrible”.

“I hope that [she] is okay and receiving suitable support. It must have been a terrifying experience.

“Our local police do an excellent job, but the community still consider them to be under-resourced in Feilding,” he said.

Worboys said it was the second such incident in recent years she was aware of and said there was community frustration with crime around the district.

“Until we get politicians that are serious about doing something this is just going to keep going.”

