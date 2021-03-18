Manhunt for accused police shooter in Mount Maunganui

Police are hunting a 31-year-old man Aren Curtis who allegedly shot at officers. Photo / supplied

Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at police this morning in Mount Maunganui.

The man, believed to be 31-year-old Aren Curtis, was driving a black-coloured Audi and failed to stop for police on Truman Ave around 3am.

Curtis has multiple warrants for arrest for failing to appear in court.

The vehicle was stopped by road spikes on Seaspray Drive, the driver escaped on foot, allegedly firing a shot at pursuing police.

No one was injured as a result.

Mike Dobbs, who lives in the area, said he heard sirens about 3am then when he got up at 4.30am a police helicopter was circling over Arataki.

"There were two cops with rifles at a cordon on the corner of Seaspray Drive and Grenada St," he said.

"They asked me where I was going and I said I was off to work. They said they were looking for a person of interest and asked if they could search my truck. I said 'go ahead' and they shone some torches around the back then sent me on my way."

Dobbs said it was scary to think of someone on the run in his neighbourhood, particularly knowing his partner and children were at home asleep.

"We've got a little dog though, he'll start barking if anyone's sneaking around."

A nearby resident said they were at the Caltex petrol station at 3 am and saw a vehicle rush past.

"The two front tires were flat, no rubber, just rims, being chased. I think they or he ditched the car in Seaspray drive, on the run from something."

A person on Matavai Street said there are multiple police officers and emergency vehicles in the area.

"We counted ten of them at 5.30am when taking hubby to mahi, there's a ambo [sic] and two wagons parked up at Bayfair carpark."

Cordons have been removed and there is an increased Police presence in the area.

Anyone who can assist can call 111 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting event number P045870211.