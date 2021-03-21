Manhunt continues for Aren Curtis after Mount Maunganui shooting incident

Aren Curtis. Photo / Supplied

Police are still searching for a man who allegedly shot at officers in Mount Maunganui, three days after the incident began.

People are warned not to approach Aren Curtis, who is at the centre of a manhunt after an incident on Friday morning in which police were allegedly shot at during a foot chase.

Curtis, 31, has warrants to arrest for failing to appear in court.

He is also wanted in relation to the incident in Mount Maunganui.

Police said in a statement today that they have carried out a number of enquiries in the search for Curtis, but so far he has not been located.

Police want to hear from anyone who has any information which can help locate

him.

He should not be approached, but if you have seen him, or know where he might

be, please call Police on 105, quoting event number P045870211, the statement said.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.