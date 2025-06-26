Ella Davenport, 57, was spotted near Woolworths Māngere East wearing a dark blue top and maroon pants. Photo / NZ Police via RNZ

By RNZ

Police are renewing public appeals for sightings of missing Māngere woman Ella Davenport.

The 57-year-old has been missing from her Hain Ave home in Māngere East since Friday, June 20.

Police said an initial appeal was released over the weekend, but she has still not returned home.

“Police have been carrying out extensive inquiries over the weekend and into the week,” said acting Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Kerr.