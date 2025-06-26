“We have established a sighting of Ella near Woolworths Māngere East, on Massey Rd, at 2.47pm on the same day.
“She was wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved top, maroon pants and dark-coloured shoes.”
Police believe Davenport could be in the Māngere East area or further afield in Auckland.
“We are growing increasingly concerned for Ella’s wellbeing, and we are asking for assistance from the public,” Kerr said.
Anyone who sees Davenport should call 111 immediately, he said.
Information can also be reported to police online, or by calling 105, using reference number 250621/8662.
Timeline:
- 20 June: Unknown when Ella leaves her Hain Ave address
- 20 June, 2.47pm: Ella is seen on CCTV at Woolworths Māngere East
- 20 June, 3.53pm: Ella is reported missing to police
- 21 June, 11am: An unconfirmed sighting of Ella by a member of the public near the BP on Massey Road, Māngere East.
-RNZ