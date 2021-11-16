Māngere shooting: Suppression lapses for second man charged with the murder of Misiona Talafu Petelo

Misiona Talafu Petelo, 19, died of critical injuries shortly after arriving at Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Dean Purcell

Misiona Talafu Petelo, 19, died of critical injuries shortly after arriving at Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Herald can now identify a second man who was charged with murder after a teen was dropped off at Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries.

Interim name suppression lapsed on Tuesday for Ita Faataape, 31, as he made his first appearance - via audio-video feed - at the High Court in Auckland.

The Māngere East resident has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 19-year-old Misiona Talafu Petelo, who died in hospital last month after a shooting in Mangere.

Name suppression lapsed last week for his co-defendant, 31-year-old Corrdon Femitiai Vailoa Esera of Manurewa, who has also pleaded not guilty.

Petelo died on the evening of Saturday, October 16, shortly after he was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a private vehicle.

A shooting incident had earlier been reported on Massey Rd in Māngere, police said at the time.

Both men later turned themselves in, police said.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald has ordered both men to remain in custody.