A woman has been swept away in an East Coast river this morning and police are seeking local help to find her.
Police issued a statement this morning appealing for Tokomaru Bay locals to look out for a woman who was reportedly swept into Mangahauini River at 11.30am today.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Te Wehi Road and State Highway 35.
State Highway 35 took a beating after a torrential amount of rainfall and severe flooding tore the road network apart leaving a big clean up in March this year.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Anyone who sees the missing woman is asked to call 111 immediately and quote event number P051864074.
MORE TO COME