Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. Confirmation has come from Buckingham Palace this morning. Her family were with her at the end. Video / NZ Herald

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. Confirmation has come from Buckingham Palace this morning. Her family were with her at the end. Video / NZ Herald

A woman has been swept away in an East Coast river this morning and police are seeking local help to find her.

Police issued a statement this morning appealing for Tokomaru Bay locals to look out for a woman who was reportedly swept into Mangahauini River at 11.30am today.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Te Wehi Road and State Highway 35.

The bridge over the Mangahauini River on State Highway 35 at Tokomaru Bay was torn apart in the March storm. Photo / Gisborne District Council

State Highway 35 took a beating after a torrential amount of rainfall and severe flooding tore the road network apart leaving a big clean up in March this year.

Anyone who sees the missing woman is asked to call 111 immediately and quote event number P051864074.

MORE TO COME