Country Kindy will continue to operate for the next 12 weeks after a stay of cancellation of its licence. Photo / 123rf

Country Kindy will continue to operate for the next 12 weeks after a stay of cancellation of its licence. Photo / 123rf

A Manawatū early childhood centre has been granted a 12-week reprieve after a move to cancel its licence.

Country Kindy, between Feilding and Palmerston North, was to have its licence cancelled by the Ministry of Education from 5pm on Monday because of alleged curriculum violations. The Early Childhood Council opposed the move as “heavy-handed” and the centre filed an appeal.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour announced on Tuesday that Country Kindy would be able to remain open after being granted a stay from the ministry for 12 weeks.

“When I heard of the decision made last week to shut down Country Kindy I was immediately concerned and asked officials to explain,” Seymour said.

The Government is undergoing a sector review for the early childhood education sector to address major issues with affordability and availability of early childhood education, and the complexity of its regulation.