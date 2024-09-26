The new highway between Manawatū and Tararua is expected to open in the middle of next year, possibly with a toll. Photo / RNZ

One of these requires that, for a road under consideration for tolling, “not less than 10,000 vehicles are likely to travel the road per day”.

Transport agency modelling forecasts 10,902 vehicles a day using the road in 2025, rising to 14,250 a day in 2048.

But the figure of 10,902 requires a huge increase from the traffic counts available and Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis says the transport agency’s numbers don’t add up.

When the old State Highway 3 through the Manawatū Gorge closed in 2017 due to rockfall, it carried 7600 vehicles, including 1100 trucks a day.

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis. Photo / RNZ

A traffic count provided to RNZ from 2019 showed 5565 vehicles used the alternative Saddle Rd on a particular day, and 1944 used another alternative the Pahīatua Track. Of those 7509 vehicles, about 11 to 12% were trucks.

And 2023 figures showed 6000 vehicles a day on Saddle Rd, which included many construction vehicles for the new road.

The 10,902 figure is a 43% increase on 2017 traffic volumes and Collis has cast doubt on it.

“The vehicle numbers do not stack up from previous use and do not reflect real data. They have been made up to match a tolling policy so they could get it over the line with a minimum of 10,000 vehicles needed,” she said.

“To imagine 11,000 vehicles would equate to 458 vehicles per hour or 7.6 per minute. Anyone who has travelled our roads will have an image of how unrealistic those numbers are.”

Labour transport spokesman and Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere also said the 10,902 estimate was questionable.

“Where’s the data they’ve used to base these figures on?”

“One of the concerns is it’s certainly not fair to be releasing this information midway through a process,” he said of the public consultation on the proposed toll, which closes on October 7.

“People could have already made a submission and not been aware of potential issues with the figures.”

The other three criteria the road satisfied, according to the assessment, were that it’s a new route or a significant upgrade, that there’s a “feasible free alternative”, and that tolling infrastructure can be installed in a cost-effective way.

Under the requirement that at least 10,000 vehicles a day use the road, the assessment said: “This is a test that may be indicative of the likely viability of the toll road, but may be taken into consideration with other criteria.”

Collis said the road wasn’t new. It was a replacement for the old state highway, which shut. She also called into question that the alternative routes were feasible, saying they weren’t safe or built for high traffic volumes.

RNZ has asked the transport agency about its modelling to produce the 10,902 figure and when it last took a traffic count on the alternative routes.

