Police are reportedly probing links between a car crash on SH25 and a homicide investigation. Photo / Google

Police are probing links between a homicide investigation at a Coromandel home and a nearby car crash, the Herald understands.

Police yesterday launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man at a rural property on Manaia Rd in Manaia, 13km south of Coromandel township.

The 43-year-old was found dead at the property when police arrived at 12.31pm.

Another man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Holidaymakers and locals in the area also reported State Highway 25 near Coromandel being blocked for three hours.

One person held up by the blockage told the Herald the word among motorists was the crash is linked to the homicide investigation.

The Herald understands detectives are looking closely at links, though police have not officially confirmed that.

A police spokeswoman said yesterday police had investigated the scene of a single-vehicle crash that took place on SH25 at 12.30pm.

Police also said they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the homicide incident in Manaia.

A scene examination is being carried out at the rural property by police and is expected to last several days.

Inquiries were underway to establish exactly what occurred, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said.

St John was notified of an incident in Manaia at 12.03pm. A spokeswoman was unable to confirm any further details, and the Herald was referred to police for more.