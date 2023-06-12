Hutt Valley Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery in Naenae on Sunday. Photo / NZ Police

Hutt Valley police are looking for a man who threatened hotel staff with a weapon and demanded money in an aggravated robbery.

The man entered Naenae Hotel at 9.30pm on Sunday with a weapon and threatened bar staff.

He demanded money before leaving in a dark-coloured station wagon, police said.

Detective Sergeant Charlie Munro said the man is believed to have been wearing a dark blue hoodie, camouflaged trousers, and had his face covered.

”We acknowledge this was a very frightening incident for the bar staff and we are grateful that no one was physically hurt,” Munro said.

”Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or has any other information that could assist our investigation team.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man can contact police via 105 referencing file number 230611/8649 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800555 111.