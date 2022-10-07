Christchurch Police investigating an attempted kidnapping in Fendalton earlier this week released video footage to help identify and locate the man. Video / NZ Police

Police have made an "urgent" appeal to the public regarding the alleged attempted kidnapping in Christchurch last week, after learning the man involved approached a second woman on the same night.

The man approached the second woman around 6.55am on Fendalton Rd, only 30 minutes after the initial incident which led to the investigation, police revealed today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said the man in question was seen lying down at the corner of Clyde and Creyke roads.

Police have released this new CCTV image of the suspect. Image / NZ Police

Wells believes dashcam footage of cars passing at the time may have captured him.

Christchurch police earlier released video footage of a man who had tried to kidnap a woman while she was out jogging.

The footage shows a man dressed in dark clothing running along Kotare St, opposite Fendalton Park, and past the camera towards Puriri St.

The woman was approached at 6.20am on Monday on Kotare St, Fendalton, Detective Mark Burrett said.

The unknown man attempted to drag her away but fled after a passing motorist intervened.

The suspect is described as possibly of Indian descent, medium build, about 1.76m-1.79m tall, with short black hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be between 25 and 33 years old and was wearing a dark-coloured vest (black or grey) and dark-coloured track pants. One trouser leg was rolled up towards the knee.

Police want to speak to anyone who might have been driving past at the time.

They are also particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have further descriptions of the man, including whether he got into a car, or if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area.

• Police ask that people reference file number 221003/5623 when reporting to the 105 online or phone service.