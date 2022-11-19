Police have launched an internal investigation into the incident. Photo / NZME

Police have launched an internal investigation into the incident. Photo / NZME

A man who stole a police car after he was bitten by a police dog in Christchurch remains on the run.

A police spokesperson said the incident began when police were called to Hoon Hay and located “an offender”.

The man suffered a dog bite but managed to evade arrest and then run over to the police dog handler’s car, which had been left running, police said.

He then fled by driving it away.

Other police cars pursued the man for a short time but lost sight of the stolen car, police said.

The car was discovered abandoned on Sheppard Pl in St Albans about 8.05am.

“Staff immediately conducted area inquiries to find the man, however, he has not been located at this stage,” police said.

They said the officer’s ID card and a petrol card were stolen but no other police equipment was taken.

A police spokesperson said there was no update on Sunday morning.

The vehicle was to be towed and forensically examined.

“During the pursuit of the vehicle, two patrol vehicles also collided at the intersection of Straven Rd and Rata St,” police said.

“There were no injuries. The patrol cars sustained moderate damage. An internal investigation is now under way to determine the full circumstances of the incident.”

Police are urging anyone with information to call 105 or give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



